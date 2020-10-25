SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students are being recruited for the next class of YouthBuild, a remedial education program that allows youths to earn high school equivalency certificates and gain construction skills.
Thirty students are sought for the upcoming eight-month session in San Luis, in which they will divide their time between classroom studies, learning building skills and performing community service projects.
YouthBuild is a nationwide organization that allows high school dropouts between the ages of 17 and 24 to return to the classroom to earn General Educational Development, or GED, certificates. In Yuma County, the program is administered by YouthBuild through PPEP, a Tucson-based nonprofit educational and job training organization.
Jesse Lopez, coordinator of the San Luis program for PPEP, said the session, while taught in San Luis, is open to participants from around Yuma County seeking to earn a GED.
Apart from classroom students, participants can earn occupational certifications from such organizations as the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Occupation Safety and Health Administration, as well as certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Through YouthBuild’s collaboration Arizona@Work, graduates of the program also receive help finding employment.
As part of the community service requirements, past YouthBuild classes have performed such projects as renovating public parks and other city recreational facilities in San Luis and Somerton, cleaning up litter along major roadways and collecting food for the Yuma Community Food Bank.
For more information about the program or signing up for the calls, people can call Lopez, 928-920-3631, or Imelda Monreal, 928-581-1897, or visit PPEP’s office in San Luis, 731 N. William Brooks Ave.