Sun Valley Elementary Schoo l is slated to be ready for the next school year starting in August.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – The Somerton Elementary School District’s news campus is slated to be ready to open in time for the new school year that begins in August.

Sun Valley Elementary School will be located at 3667 E. San Luis Lane, inside the city limits of San Luis but also within the overlapping boundaries of the Somerton school district.

