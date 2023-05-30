SOMERTON – The Somerton Elementary School District’s news campus is slated to be ready to open in time for the new school year that begins in August.
Sun Valley Elementary School will be located at 3667 E. San Luis Lane, inside the city limits of San Luis but also within the overlapping boundaries of the Somerton school district.
“At this time we have a temporary occupancy certificate” for the school,” Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel said. “We have begun to move in furniture, but we still don’t have employees there.”
The eight-classroom campus and its playground equipment are finished, she said, and the district now only needs to received a permit from the state fire marshal and to install traffic signs at the intersection of Avenue F and San Luis Lane, in order for the city to issue the final occupancy permit, she said.
Noel expects the school to open its doors with an initial enrollment of 250 pupils but said the goal is to double that number, at which time the district would seek additional funding from the Arizona School Facilities Board to build 10 additional classroom sites to serve up what is expected to be a surge in enrollment of students from the growing residential area.
The school, financed with a previous allocation from the board, had been scheduled to be completed in November, but supply chain issues caused construction delays.