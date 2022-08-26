SOMERTON – Sunset Health is one of 23 health centers in Arizona that are receiving more than $1.5 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for local health care programs.

Sunset is getting $65,500 as its share for efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Yuma County. The nonprofit health center based in Yuma is slated to receive the money in September.

