SOMERTON – Sunset Health is one of 23 health centers in Arizona that are receiving more than $1.5 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for local health care programs.
Sunset is getting $65,500 as its share for efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Yuma County. The nonprofit health center based in Yuma is slated to receive the money in September.
Lucy Murrieta, community relations and outreach director for Sunset, said the money will go for planning, promoting and carrying out COVID-19 vaccination efforts. A portion of the funding will also go for coronavirus testing, tracking infections and treating those who are infected.
Murrieta said COVID-19 continues to be a focus of attention for Sunset, given that more than half of the people tested for the coronavirus by the health center’s staff are positive.
The distribution of the funds to the health centers was announced recently as part of the observance of National Health Center Week Aug. 7-13. HHS estimates that community health care centers nationwide serve more than 30 million patients, including providing programs for the homeless, agricultural workers and residents of public housing.