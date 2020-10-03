SOMERTON – Sunset Health will give free flu shots to residents around Yuma County beginning Oct. 15.
The nonprofit health care agency has as its goals providing 1,000 vaccinations in a drive-through campaign that kicks off in San Luis, Ariz., and follows in Yuma, Somerton and Wellton.
“Flu vaccinations are essential, above all for people with chronic health conditions, for older people and for children,” said Lucy Murrieta, community outreach director for Sunset. “But it benefits everyone.”
An aim of the campaign is to prevent a flu outbreak to cause hospitalizations at a time when hospital beds could be taken up by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control urges people in high-risk groups to get a flu shot, among them those 65 and older; people with health complications such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease; and children under 5 years of age.
As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Murrieta, flu shots will be given to people as they sit in their vehicles in what will be drive-through events. People will also be asked to wear face masks.
The vaccination will be given from 3 to 6 p.m. at each of the locations. No appointments are necessary to get the shots.
The first clinic will take place Oct. 15 in San Luis at the Plaza Riedel shopping center, 1950 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.
The next clinic will take place Oct. 22 at the Sunset Appointments are not necessary to get the shots.
The clinics will take place at Sunset Health’s Somerton location, 115 N. Somerton Ave.
On Oct. 29, shots will be given in Wellton at the Sunset clinic at 10425 S. Williams St.
In Yuma, shots will be given in Yuma on Nov. 5 at Yuma Palms Regional Center and on Nov. 10 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 505 S. Avenue B.
The campaign concludes Nov. 19 in San Luis at Plaza Riedel.
For more information about the shot campaign, call Sunset Health at 928-819-8999.