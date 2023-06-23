Sunset Health will provide physical exams beginning in July for children and teens returning to school the following month.
The exams will be offered on July 15 and 22 in Yuma and then in Somerton and San Luis, Ariz., in the following weeks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sunset Health will provide physical exams beginning in July for children and teens returning to school the following month.
The exams will be offered on July 15 and 22 in Yuma and then in Somerton and San Luis, Ariz., in the following weeks.
Each youth who gets the exam will receive a free backpack.
The exams will be offered at the following locations during the following dates at times:
• July 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunset Health clinic in north Yuma, 675 S. Avenue B.
• July 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sunset’s main offices, 2060 W. 24th St.
• July 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sunset’s Somerton clinic, 115 N. Somerton Ave.
• Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sunset’s clinic, 815 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Parents who want to schedule exams for their children can call Sunset at 928-819-8999.
Mostly sunny. High 96F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 103F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.