SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Responding to complaints by parents of children sweltering in August heat, the superintendent of San Luis elementary schools says all of the district’s buses have functioning air-conditioning systems.
“We ask the public to be a little flexible on the issue of heat,” said Lizette Esparza, superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District. “We all know that when we get into the car and turn on the refrigeration, it takes time to get cool. Now with a bus with 60 children, and that bus is stopping and the doors are being opened continually, it’s even harder to cool the inside as much as we would like.”
Her comments were prompted by complaints among parents since the start of the school year about children coming home sweating after riding on the bus between home and school.
The complaints were the subject of a recent Facebook video posted by San Luis resident Genaro Soto, who questioned why, with the pandemic having forced the closure of San Luis schools for most of 2020 and part of 2021, why the district did not take advantage of the hiatus to make needed repairs to buses.
The buses, in fact, do have working refrigeration systems, says Esparza.
“We are asking for more understanding from parents that in a time of extreme heat, even though buses have refrigeration, it is difficult to keep them cool,” she said. “If we had a broken refrigeration system on any bus, we wouldn’t board the children.”
An employee of the district’s transportation department, who asked not to be identified, said all the buses have refrigeration, but that air-conditioning systems on the older buses are not as efficient as those on the newer models.
“The problem is that the buses are old, and with what they spent on parts for those buses, two or three new buses could have been purchased,” the employee said.
Esparza said the district is gradually replacing the older models in its fleet of 16 working buses. The district is seeking bids for purchase of five new buses and two passenger vans for student transportation, for which it has budgeted $770,000.
Esparza, named as superintendent this month after having assumed the post on an interim basis since March, urges parents and the public to bring any concerns they have directly to her office.
“I would like it if people have questions, that they call us or come here in order to clarify them. If they have concerns about how money is being spent, our policy is transparency. On social media something that is really very simple can be made to look very serious.”