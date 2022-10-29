VOTO (copy)

Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas is raising concerns about possible voter intimidation.

 FILE PHOTO

SOMERTON – Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas says rumors are circulating in the south county that voters will be asked to show identification when they bring their early votes for the November general election to ballot dropoff boxes.

And he wants to put those rumors to rest out of fear they could lead to voter suppression.

