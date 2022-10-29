SOMERTON – Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas says rumors are circulating in the south county that voters will be asked to show identification when they bring their early votes for the November general election to ballot dropoff boxes.
And he wants to put those rumors to rest out of fear they could lead to voter suppression.
“The rumors being heard here are that (voters) could be asked for identification to deposit their early ballot (in the collection box), but that is illegal,” said Porchas. “A voter already has proved his identity when he or she registered to vote. That is only a tactic of intimidation so that people don’t go out and vote.”
Porchas represents Somerton and parts of east and north Yuma on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, and is a former Somerton mayor and former president of the Yuma County Democratic Party.
Porchas is raising his concerns amid reports that armed persons are stationing themselves near early ballot collection boxes in Maricopa County with the intent of preventing “ballot harvesting.” That term refers collecting the early votes of other voters and delivering them to the polls – a practice prohibited under a 2016 law.
The Arizona chapter of the League of Women Voters has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the surveillance, saying it leads to voter intimidation.
Porchas said that the Yuma County Elections Department so far has received no reports of similar ballot box monitoring in the Yuma area. But he said the risk remains that voters will feel intimidated and will not take part in the election.
“Since 1992 in Arizona, we have had the option of the early vote by mail, and there has been no problem,” Porchas said. “There’s no reason to change it. The voters have the right to go out and cast their vote before election day.”
Porchas added: “People need to understand that nobody can ask them to present identification to be able to deposit their ballots, nor can they watch them do so. That’s intimidation and if someone does it, they need to be reported to the elections department.”
Early ballots can be returned by mail to the county or can be placed in dropoff boxes located at public libraries in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Foothills and Wellton, as well as at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.
He said voters who want to report cases of intimidation can do so by calling the elections department at 928-373-6020.