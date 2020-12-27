The Yuma County Board of Supervisors, with a 4-1 vote, adopted the Yuma County Parks Master Plan, which calls for future development of a dog park and multi-purpose complex in the Foothills.
The dog park could go on property donated by the Schechert Family Trust, and the first phase of development of the multi-purpose complex would include installation of turf and a walking path and trees planted for shade.
However, Russell McCloud, the only supervisor to vote against the plan presented Dec. 21, raised concerns that the listed priorities and action will create unrealistic expectations from residents. He asked that the word “park” be removed from the document while leaving in the words “recreational facilities.”
“If we put that out to the public, they’re going to expect that the county is going to be building facilities like Sanguinetti Park, Joe Henry Park, park parks with grass and trees and ramadas. The problem is not so much building them, it’s the maintenance that goes on forever,” McCloud said. “It’s a massive budget item, and I don’t think the county should get there.”
He added: “People choose to live in the unincorporated areas, or you can choose to live in a town that has these parks, if that’s what you want.”
Chairman Tony Reyes, who attended by telephone, stressed that adopting the plan did not mean the county was committing millions of dollars to new parks and a new department in the near future.
“People are asking us, can you provide this service for us? And if they’re willing to pay for that, I think we need to have a plan to address how we’re going to do this. To me, a plan is a guide, it’s not written in stone,” Reyes said.
“Quality of life means more than going out to the county and looking at the stars. People need places to go to take their dogs, to take their kids,” he added.
Staff presented the draft plan to the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission in October. The commission finalized its recommendations in November.
The short-term recommendations include completion of repairs at current county parks, such as Gadsden Park, which is in disrepair.
The commission additionally recommended the county make park repairs a priority and include funding in the annual budget to cover those repairs, create a schedule for regular maintenance, implement an evaluation every six months to ensure parks are meeting standards of safety and operation, and assign a staff person to maintain and report issues in all county parks.
Longer-term recommendations include community outreach as part of 2030 Yuma County Comprehensive Plan development, updating the Parks Master Plan with 2020 Census data and establishing region-wide meetings with partners from cities, state and federal agencies within Yuma County.
The commission recommended further exploring options for improving local hiking trails (basic signs, etc.); interconnectivity between cities via bike/walking trails and the conversion of unused rail right-of-way from Yuma to San Luis to trails; and conducting a study of other potentially beneficial areas in unincorporated Yuma County for recreational purposes.
Commission chairperson Barbara Cavanaugh urged the supervisors to consider parks in the Foothills area. She noted that she lives in the Foothills year round and it would have been “lovely” during the pandemic to have shady places to visit.
“We have 30,000 people in the Foothills area, and it’s growing and we don’t have one park,” she added.
Reyes noted that the county has been talking about parks for 20 years. “I’m really happy to be present on the day something like this comes in front of the board. I’ve always thought if one element was missing from county services, it was this particular one,” he said.
“I think it’s time for us to step up and realize that if we’re interested in the quality of life of our residents outside the cities and municipalities, we need to start looking to getting them some sort of entertainment that doesn’t require them to come into towns or cities and takes advantage of the great diversity that is out there.”
McCloud reiterated that using the word “park” would lead to unrealistic expectations. “It’s going to make people believe that if they come to the board and say, ‘I live outside of Hyder, Tacna, You should build us a park,’ you’re building the expectation that we would do that.”
He pointed out this priority listed in the plan as an example: “The Foothills Parks and Recreation Study will identify the need for athletic fields, passive parks, playgrounds, dog parks and community facilities in the Foothills Planning Area.”
McCloud then said, “The county should not be building athletic fields … The city has built magnificent ballfields. That’s not a county function.”
He also asked for the mention of impact fees on new development as a method of financing the construction of new parks be struck. “Imagine what that does to the cost of a home in the unincorporated areas. Impact fees are for things like having to grow sewer and water systems,” he said, adding that impact fees “would bring development to a screeching halt.”
County Administrator Susan Thorpe clarified that the listed priorities and actions are already included in a plan adopted in 2012. “I have to admit the … I missed these items,” McCloud said.
However, he insisted that “I don’t think we should be building parks and creating a new department and a new burden on our taxpayers.”
The plan is “not making any new promises,” Thorpe said. “We can change them, but it won’t change the source document and it doesn’t change what we’re doing with this master plan.”
As far as “retention basins doubling as green space, great,” he said, noting that developers can form improvement districts to pay for the upkeep. “That’s fair, and it’s not that much.”
McCloud also has no problem with developing trails and bike paths. “These are things that don’t require a lot of ongoing maintenance.”
Vice Chairman Martin Porchas noted that he might agree to some of McCloud’s suggestions, but he didn’t want to make a decision until he could see them side by side.
Reyes said that “times are changing” and “it is wise for us to start planning for a time where residents expect more from county services than simple roads and maintenance … We need to at least have a vision of what we can do and have a plan how to go about doing it with the least disruption possible, financial and otherwise.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi suggested adding a disclaimer that parks would be paid by property owners through improvement districts. “Most people live in the county because it doesn’t cost as much. If they want the same amenities they have living in the city, then they must be willing to have an improvement district to get those amenities,” she said.
Supervisor Darren Simmons agreed with McCloud as far as changing some wording, but he also agreed with Reyes that the county has been talking about this for decades with no action. He suggested adopting the plan as written and tweaking it later.
Simmons pointed out that Foothills residents, the largest segment of population in the unincorporated county, have been asking for parks for 30 years. “I understand the county is not in the business of providing parks, but I think it’s time to start moving that way, and the first step is getting this approved.”
The supervisors voted 4-1 to adopt the plan as presented, with McCloud the sole “nay” vote.