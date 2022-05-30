SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A little more than a year after a recall effort against him failed, Yuma County Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes is the target of a new effort to remove him from office.
San Luis resident Jesus Rivera took out petitions May 19 to force Reyes to defend his seat on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors in a recall election.
To force the special election, Rivera must collect at least 2,313 petition signatures from registered voters living in Reyes’ District 4, which takes in San Luis, Gadsden and part of Somerton.
In his application to the county for recall petitions, Rivera alleges that the nonprofit organization Reyes heads, the Comite de Bien Estar, is involved in illegal collection of electoral ballots, or “vote harvesting,” and that Reyes has avoided taking part in efforts toward border security.
He says Reyes should also be recalled for having voted to approve, or canvass, 2020 election returns that Rivera alleges included illegally cast votes.
The new recall effort come as the state Attorney General Office prosecutes allegations that San Luis residents illegally collected early ballots from voters for delivery to the ballot boxes in the city’s 2020 primary election.
Rivera did not respond to requests for an interview.
Reyes said the allegations made by Rivera in the recall petitions he is circulating are without merit.
“As supervisors, we don’t investigate or qualify elections. We only adopt the results; we don’t decide if there is fraud or not,” Reyes said.
“I will put up my record of service as a county supervisor for any to review and compare,” he added. “I can say I am proud of the service that I have given the communities of the county.”
He added that the Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit housing organization, is recognized around the area for the social services it provides, and that information about its operations and finances are public.
“They are trying to create a psychosis, aimed at making people believe in things that are not based on reality. I feel they have gone beyond the limits of reason,” he added.
Reyes, a Democrat, was previously targeted in April 2021 in a recall effort launched by Gary Snyder, a San Luis resident who now is running as a Republican for the county’s seat in the state Senate. The recall was suspended about a month after it was launched.
Rivera has a deadline of Sept. 16 to turn in the petition signatures for validation by the county.