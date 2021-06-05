SAN LUIS – The chairmen of boards of supervisors in Yuma and the three other Arizona border counties want the federal government to send those counties’ unused COVID-19 vaccines to Sonora.
In a letter sent May 28 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, Yuma County Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes and his counterparts in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties said the gesture would help contain the coronavirus regionally and would make use of vaccine that would otherwise go to waste.
“We are seeing the trend of vaccination dropping (in the United States),” Reyes said in an interview. “The appetite for using available vaccines is declining, so it could end up that a lot of vaccines will reach their expiration date and can’t be used. So we are asking them to allow the transfer.”
The letter is addressed to Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, and is signed by Reyes, and supervisors chairmen Sharon Bronson of Pima, Ann English of Cochise and Bruce Bracker of Santa Cruz.
“Border counties will have tens of thousands of vaccine stock on hand that are risk of expiring by August,” they wrote. “Even though these vaccines are in our control they remain a federal asset, and it is not possible for entities to transfer vaccine across international boundaries. Such authorization can only come from the federal government.”
Reyes said the supervisor chairmen are proposing that the vaccines be transferred to the San Luis Rio Colorado, across from Yuma County; to Nogales, across from Nogales, Ariz.; to Agua Prieta, across from Douglas, and to other Sonora cities.
“We in the border counties have a constant interaction with those communities,” Reyes said. “Thousands of people cross the border daily, and this would be a form of health collaboration in the region. Already in the San Diego area they are vaccinating people who come from Mexico, but our idea is that they be vaccinated in their own communities.”
The U.S. government is already transferring vaccines to other nations, Reyes noted, so the supervisors chairmen propose to do the same on a local or regional level – and do it faster.
“Those vaccines being sent by the federal government will take more time in arriving to communities on the border. If they allow us to do the transfer, the vaccines would arrive faster to those who need it.”
HHS officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the weekly average of shots given in the United States has dropped steadly from a high of nearly 4.3 million doses in April to a little more than 1.1 million in late May. Reyes said that same decline in demand for vaccine is now being seen in Yuma County.
The letter sent by the supervisors chairmen said that ast of May 27, Sonora had recorded 74,499 COVID-19 cases among its people and 6,334 deaths.