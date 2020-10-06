To cover the purchase of eight vehicles for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Board of Supervisors opted to use funds originally budgeted for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. The cost of the new vehicles has been capped at $387,200.
The county had anticipated an increase of $967,465 for AHCCCS, and therefore budgeted that amount, but the state Legislature approved only a $504,100 increase. Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas told the supervisors on Monday that they could repurpose the budgeted funds to purchase the vehicles.
The action comes after the board released the funds following better-than-expected revenues in the last four months of fiscal year 2019-2020 and the first month of 2020-2021. The supervisors had previously sequestered the funds set aside for vehicle purchases until December or January due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Sept. 21 meeting, the board tasked Villegas with identifying fund sources within the current approved budget to buy the vehicles. On Monday, Villegas presented five options, which included repurposing the AHCCCS budgeted funds.
Staff had recommended using a portion of the Fleet Management Vehicle Replacement Program appropriation to procure for the eight vehicles. The county has been setting aside funds toward the recommended $1.5 million to begin implementation of the countywide vehicle replacement program, with $1 million budgeted in the current fiscal year. The appropriation won’t be expended this fiscal year as the program is to start in 2021-2022, a staff report noted.
However, if used, a budget authority totaling $1.5 million would need to be re-established next fiscal year to meet the commitment.
Another option offered by Villegas was using a board contingency fund with an available $257,371 or using the emergency reserves. However, Chairman Tony Reyes said the board contingency fund was not a good option because it’s not enough to cover the cost of the vehicles. He also did not want to dip into the emergency fund.
Reyes acknowledged that although there might not be a direct connection between AHCCCS and the vehicle purchases, the transfer of funds is still allowed.
“I don’t know if it’s really that connected, but I think we have the authority to transfer funds,” he said.
Also, Reyes added, it would be best if the county used up any available funds otherwise the Legislature might use it to “assess” the county.
“It’s like being punished for being good. I don’t like to have any money left over that the Legislature can use to reduce the amount of money they fund us.”
He added: “We have to use it for some valid reason.”
In related action, the board on Monday approved the unsequestering of special revenue funds for the purchase of 14 additional vehicles approved in the 2020-21 adopted budgets.
The supervisors had already approved the unsequestering of funds and authorized the purchase of 28 vehicles approved in the general fund budget. This allows for 26 approved replacement vehicles for various departments and two new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office to move forward in the procurement process.
The release of funds occurred after Sheriff Leon Wilmot asked the supervisors to rescind a previous order that called for delaying the purchase of vehicles across all departments until the county better knew how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact its finances.
Wilmot noted that the supervisors ordered the funds sequestered based on a “financial forecast” that turned out to be inaccurate. Revenues have been coming in higher than anticipated, and funds are available for the purchases.
The sheriff’s vehicles will replace first-responder patrol trucks. “Obviously when those hit a certain mileage mark, then they’re downgraded to non-first-responder vehicles,” Wilmot said.
“I can’t afford as a first responder to have that vehicle that’s still aging out there responding to a lifesaving event,” Wilmot noted.