Drainage improvements in Somerton will move forward following approval by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
The county earlier retained James Davey and Associates to prepare a drainage study of the south Somerton area. Based on the study, three sets of improvement plans labeled as Bingham Avenue Storm Drain, Rollow Estates Storm Drain and Union Avenue Storm Drain were prepared for the construction of flood control and drainage facilities that will dispose of storm water into the Yuma Valley Drainage System.
Construction will be completed in two phases. Both phases of this project are entirely within Somerton.
Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue and the Rollow Estates storm drain systems, which include storm drain, new pump station, pavement improvements, sidewalk curb ramps and retention basin improvements.
Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue storm drain system, which also includes storm drain, pump station connections, pavement improvements, sidewalk curb ramps and retention basin improvements.
The first two phases of the project are expected to go to bid on Nov. 10 and 17, with a bid opening scheduled for Dec. 10.
The construction contract requires the contractor to start work on Phase 1 followed by Phase 2, which will allow ample time for utilities to relocate their facilities. Construction on Phase 1 is expected to start in February and Phase 2 expected to start in June/July.
Staff noted in a report that it is for the mutual benefit of the city and the county to enter into an agreement for the construction, maintenance and financing of the project improvements as identified on the plans.
Somerton owns all rights-of-way necessary for the construction of these improvements and has agreed to provide all permits, variances and any other approvals necessary to construct the facility at no cost to the Yuma County Flood Control District.
In addition, the supervisors gave the thumbs up to a transfer of $125,000 from the Highway Users Revenue Fund contingency fund to a traffic signal and roadway improvement project in progress at Engler Avenue and Highway 95.
This project was originally scheduled to start construction in fiscal year 2020. However, utility conflicts delayed the start of the construction.
During the budget process for FY2021, staff anticipated some expenditures posted to the project in FY2020. Subsequently, the full amount of the contract was not budgeted in FY2021.
The contractor, DPE Construction, has completed about 80% of the project. The anticipated completion date is Nov. 24.
In other action, the board also:
• Appointed Kevin Poindexter to fill the remainder of Vince Giacolone’s unexpired term on the Yuma County Pest Abatement District Board of Directors. The term will expire on Oct. 2, 2022.
• Reappointed Ron Rice and Mark A. Hansberger to the Yuma County Industrial Development Authority for 6-year terms that will expire on Nov. 2, 2026.
• Approved a list of properties to be sold at the Tax Deeded Property Auction and authorized the auction to be held in March during a special session. The list of properties is available at https://tinyurl.com/y3zffwvm.
• Removed $19,478 in delinquent taxes on mobile homes considered to be uncollectible, as determined by the county treasurer. A staff report noted that the delinquent taxes on certain mobile homes have been removed, destroyed or condition is such that the cost of seizure and sale of personal property would equal or exceed the revenue that could be derived.
•A new contract between the Yuma County Public Health Services District and the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists for the purpose of administering the National Diabetes Prevention Program in the county.