The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider a resolution authorizing the issuance of bonds to pay off the debt it owes for public safety pension plans mandated by the state.
The county owes $24 million for the sheriff retirement plan and $10 million for the correctional officers retirement plan. The total estimated financing cost for the bonds would be $47.3 million, consisting of an estimated principal amount up to $36 million and total estimated interest of $11.3 million. The county would also like to set aside $1.3 million as a reserve fund.
By taking advantage of the current historic low interest rates, the county would save taxpayers about $19.1 million by paying now for the unfunded liabilities that will accumulate from 2021 through 2038.
The proposed resolution comes with an emergency clause because the market rates are continually moving and the county wants to close the transaction as quickly as possible.
In other action, the board will also conduct a public hearing on a $807,153 Community Development Block Grant to design and buy land for a proposed new water treatment facility in Tacna.
The supervisors may also approve an agreement with the Tacna Water Improvement District for the project. Plans call for a new water distribution and treatment system, land acquisition and about 10,000 linear feet pipe and distribution lines.
The board is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding General Fund revenues received during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and consider releasing the self-imposed expenditure sequestration on Dec. 8 rather than Jan. 1 as originally planned due to better-than-anticipated revenue collections in all funds.
The agenda also lists a resolution amending the Yuma County Five-Year Economic Development Plan to reflect changing economic circumstances and a discussion and possible action regarding options for the supervisors to support the expansion and improvement of broadband.
The Planning and Zoning agenda includes two agenda items requesting a change to the land use designation of property located at 18860 S. Main St. in Gadsden from Medium Density Residential to Business Park and the rezoning of the property from Low Density Residential-6,000 square feet minimum and Light Industrial to General Commercial.
The applicant intends to develop an automobile sales lot. Ibrahim Osman made the request on behalf of the Jesus N. and Sara A. Ramirez Trust 12-1-98.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y36jdssn.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.