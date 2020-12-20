Proposed parks and a grocery store in the Foothills, the hospital’s plans for additional space for COVID-19 patients, and student remote learning support are among the topics to be discussed Monday by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
Foothills residents have long been asking for a park in the area. Their request might move one step closer to reality this week.
In the last scheduled meeting of the year, the supervisors will consider adopting the Yuma County Parks Master Plan, which includes a proposed Foothills dog park and a Foothills multi-purpose complex.
Staff presented a draft plan to the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission in October. The commission finalized recommendations for the plan in November. Chairperson Barbara Cavanaugh plans to attend the meeting to answer any questions regarding the recommendations.
The supervisors will also hear from the Yuma County Public Health Services District and Yuma Regional Medical Center with regards to COVID-19 activities and emergency plans. In an earlier meeting, Chairman Tony Reyes asked about the trigger point for opening additional space for COVID-19 patients.
“When it gets down to it, we only have one facility that really can handle this. Maybe we ought to start thinking about what happens if that facility is overwhelmed,” Reyes said, noting that YRMC already gets overwhelmed every year by the regular flu season.
“I just want to make sure we are prepared. I want those questions to be asked because they need to be asked,” Reyes said.
Other discussion items include a request for $250,000 to support the Yuma County Remote Learning Assistance Fund for students without internet access. Staff will present two options, while recommending an option that provides fixed-line internet services, which are generally more reliable than hotspot services.
For $425 per hookup, county grants to schools would pay for CenturyLink monthly service and modem fees and capture all Wellton/Mohawk needed hookups, which were previously underreported. The cost includes installation and modem costs in one package with reduced monthly service rate of $25.
As part of the Planning and Zoning agenda, the board will consider two requests from the parent company of Del Sol Supermarkets, which previously got the thumbs up from the county Planning and Zoning Commission.
Factor Sales LLC plans to build a grocery store in the Foothills. Andres Salcido of Factor Sales requested a change to the land use designation of the 3.67-acre parcel from local commercial to regional commercial and the rezoning of the parcel from Manufactured Home Subdivision-20,000 square feet minimum to General Commercial.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• A professional engineering agreement with Stantec Consulting Services for the preparation of the final design of a new water distribution system within Tacna.
• An Arizona@Work-Yuma County memorandum of understanding and infrastructure funding agreement with partner agencies for 2020-2023.
• Distribution of $10,287 in community program funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe Fort Yuma to the Yuma Community Food Bank and Salvation Army Yuma in equal amounts of $5,144 each.
• A contract for trauma release therapy services for county employees to Inner-Balance Therapeutics. If approved, the county will pay the contractor $60 per 30-minute massage therapy session.
• Authorize the Public Works director to purchase two cargo vans, a passenger van and a flatbed truck from PFVT Motors in an amount not to exceed $132,000 and a new cargo van, four new pickups, and a new service body truck from Midway Chevrolet in an amount not to exceed $320,000.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/yap7fbz2.