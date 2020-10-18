With pension costs continuing to escalate, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will mull the possibility of issuing pension obligation bonds to fully fund the county’s current unfunded liability for its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and Corrections Officers Retirement Plan pension plans.
If the board considers it appropriate to issue bonds, the county will schedule a public hearing to receive comments on authorizing the county to secure obligations by Nov. 16 and approve the necessary budget adjustments to complete the transactions.
PSPRS reported that as of June 30, 2019, the total liability for both plans totaled $29.6 million ($21 million for PSPRS and $8.6 million for CORP). Currently, PSPRS is funded at a 51.6% rate and CORP at a 64.2% rate.
The county has an opportunity to issue pension bonds at a rate low enough to be covered by the expected PSPRS investments rate of return, saving taxpayers $17.8 million by paying now for the unfunded liabilities that will accumulate from 2021 through 2038, according to a staff report.
The county has invited PSPRS executive staff to provide a presentation on how the liability has grown over time and changes it is making to improve fiscal sustainability.
Also, the Yuma County’s financial advisor, Stifel, Nicolaus and Company, will provide a presentation regarding the proposed pension bond financing to fully fund the current unfunded liability.
The supervisors will also consider canceling the contract with DPE Construction for the construction of the Smucker Park Detention Basin Project and move forward with a new bidding process for the project.
Don Peterson of DPE Construction requested to be released from the contract. He indicated that under the current specifications of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the financial risk to construct the project was too high.
County engineering staff, in conjunction with the consultants, reviewed the project and concluded that the construction cost could be substantially higher than DPE’s bid of $10.4 million.
Staff recommends that available contingency and reserve emergency funding be used to bolster construction funding if necessary. About $3.6 million is currently available in these funds.
Also, the board will discuss and consider budgeting options recommended by Infrastructure Management Services for pavement management, including preventive measures and future budget needs. IMS recently conducted a pavement condition assessment on 608 miles of county maintained paved roads.
As part of the consent calendar, the supervisors will also consider the following items:
• Authorizing the chairman to sign a certification statement verifying that the Superior Court, Clerk of Superior Court and Yuma County Justice Courts in fiscal year 2019-2020 collected $6.03 million, which is 5% in excess of collections of the baseline year, of which 5% or $267,815 is eligible for the “set aside” fund, in compliance with Fill the Gap state legislation.
• Determine the vacancies for the eight precinct committeeman offices of the Yuma County Libertarian Party and appoint John Manning, Layton Pace, John Paul Plante, Chris Harmon, Albert Ustaszewski Jr., Deborah Clark, Howard J. Blitz and Jordan Fountain to fill the vacancies.
• An amended agreement for election services with the Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32.
– The reappointments of Maria Chavoya and Marisol Kelland to represent the business sector; Kevin Imes to represent the workforce sector; and Gregory LaVann to represent the government, economic and community development sector to the Local Workforce Development Board.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in Call to the Public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y62qtqa5.