A suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Saturday in Somerton, the Somerton Police Department said.
An unidentified man was gunned down about 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of north Somerton Avenue, police said.
Police officers who went to the scene were told by witnesses that the man was shot multiple times then run over by a vehicle.
He was brought by Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to a Phoenix hospital, where he later died.
The vehicle believed driven by the suspect in the case was found by police in the 3600 block of Lorenza Street in Somerton about 9 a.m. Saturday, police said.
After several hours of surveillance by the police, the suspect tried to flee but was caught in the 600 block of west Palo Verde Street, police said.
Police were not immediately identifying the victim or the suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Somerton police investigators at 928-722-7326 or 78-CRIME.
