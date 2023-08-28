Difficulty recruiting in this county has prompted Harvest Preparatory Academy to look in Mexico for teachers, taking advantage of the proximity of that nation.
The charter school with campuses in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz., has hired teachers from that and other countries for nearly a decade, but has relied more this year on foreign-born educators that before.
“It’s a win-win,” said Deborah Ybarra, founder and executive director Harvest Prep. “There’s a shortage of teachers in the United States.”
Harvest Prep had six teachers recruited from other countries among its ranks in the 2020-21 academic year, 12 in 2021-22 and 18 in 2022-23.
An agreement with a university in Mexicali, Baja Calf., Universidad Autónoma de Baja Calif., is helping Harvest Prep to fill open teaching slots, but the school had recruited teachers from the Philippines and other places even before that.
Ybarra said other schools and districts have put in place strategies to hire foreign-born teachers, but some have faced resistance from parents complaining about teachers’ accents. She said Harvest Prep has sought to resolve that issue by offering teachers classes to soften their accents.
Apart from that, the school seeks out the most qualified teachers any other country has to offer, she said.
“They are very intelligent,” Ybarra said. “I would say, on average that when they come from the Philippines or India, they come here with two university degrees earned by the time they are 24.”
Recruiting teachers from the Baja California university has an added advantage, she said, in that the bilingual educators can share their culture with the students.
One of those teachers is Eric Oceguera, who has degrees in education and literature and prior teaching experience in Mexico.
“It has been a very enriching experience,” said Oceguera. “I have grown a lot as a teacher. The truth is that the challenge is very big because of the English, but not only that, the standards that we have to meet here are different from the standards in Mexico.”
Arriving at Harvest Prep a little more than a year ago, Oceguera started out teaching Spanish but now is in charge of music classes at the school.
“It’s a big challenge learning new things, new working groups, new strategies, new technology,” he added. “The first three months were very difficult, filled with stress, but this year we have become stronger, more assured in the classroom.
In recruiting from Mexico, Harvest Prep takes advantage of the H-1B program that offers visas for workers from other countries who can fill positions in certain professions.
The teachers from Mexico can eventually earn their permanent U.S. residency cards, but the immigration process can be more complicated for teachers who come to Harvest Prep from the Philippines, Ybarra said.
Harvest Prep’s efforts to recruit teachers from overseas began in the Philippines, then included India and Africa, before coming to Mexico.
“We learned about them just like they learned about us,” Ybarra said. “We have learned a lot about the educational systems of the Philippines and India, and now we are learning about the education system of Mexico.
“I like for the teachers to have that international flavor,” she added. “We want to continue to give students that multicultural exposure. We have to embrace all cultures.”
Alfred Santos is in his seventh year at Harvest Prep, having come from the Philippines. He teaches science and in 2022 he was honored as Science Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Science Teachers Association.
“In the beginning it took a lot to get adjusted to the culture, but I was able to make a connection with the students, and I have progressed along with them,” he said. “It has been a positive experience. Now I am working on a green card, and Harvest helped in the process of making the American dream a reality for me. I love it here.”
Ybarra said the teachers recruited internationally by Harvest Prep tend to stay long term in their positions and in the community, while many teachers recruited from other states often leave after three years.