Luisa Arreola (standing), president of the Gadsden Teachers Association, and teachers of two schools in San Luis, Ariz., appear before the Gadsden Elementary School District governing board to protest the shuffling of principals.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Teachers at two elementary schools in San Luis are making their concerns known about the decision to shuffle two principals to new positions.

The teachers appeared Tuesday before the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board to protest the decision to return Marilyn Morales, most recently principal of Cesar Chavez Elementary School, to a teaching position and to move Maria Camacho, principal at Ed Pastor Elementary School, to replace Morales.

