SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Teachers at two elementary schools in San Luis are making their concerns known about the decision to shuffle two principals to new positions.
The teachers appeared Tuesday before the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board to protest the decision to return Marilyn Morales, most recently principal of Cesar Chavez Elementary School, to a teaching position and to move Maria Camacho, principal at Ed Pastor Elementary School, to replace Morales.
The teachers “feel like their (opinions) were ignored, that they weren’t listened to, so they are here, to join together,” Luisa Arreola, president of the Gadsden Teachers Association, told the board.
The last week of school should be a “happy moment,” added Kaitlin Lopez, a teacher at Cesar Chavez. “But this year felt very different. There was a lot more stress and mental exhaustion for the whole staff. No one knew why they were moving the principals.”
Superintendent Lizette Esparza called the shuffling a “necessary” administrative decision.
“I definitely understand the position the teachers are in,” she said. “I was a teacher for a long time, and I can tell you that the decisions made at the district level are for the betterment of the children.”
Camacho’s record of success at Ed Pastor necessitated that she be moved to Cesar Chavez, Esparza said, adding that Morales is being moved from that position for confidential reasons.
“We would like to explain to the parents and the teachers the decisions that are made at the district level, but we can’t, and it’s not because we don’t want to be transparent,” Esparza said.
And she added: “Technically we are not obligated to take the opinions of the teachers for these decisions. We as a district want to do it as transparently as we can, but there are going to be situations where, as the administration, including the school board, we cannot talk about a case.”
Arreola said the teachers also sought to discuss their concerns with school board members but got no response.
The board, whose members are elected by the public, cannot interfere in the decisions made by the administration, board president Luis Marquez said,
“It’s not that we aren’t listening (to the teachers),” he said, “We just can’t meddle. The superintendent is the administrator and we cannot interfere to manage the district. We only approve policies and decisions. The superintendent makes moves as she believes necessary. Clearly she advises us, but she doesn’t ask our permission.”
Marquez added that never in the 33 years he has been on the board have any teachers protested the rotation of principals in and out of schools in the district.
Arreola restated teachers’ concerns: “We are asking that (the district) reinstate the principals..., that it look at (school performance) grades, reports and concerns of the teachers, take into account all those factors and give then the opportunity of another year.”