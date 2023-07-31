SOMERTON – Somerton’s history, its economy, culture and one of its geographic icons – its water tower – are among the images depicted in a new mural painted in Council Avenue Park by teens enrolled in a summer jobs program,

Under the supervision of artist Mily Verdugo, the teens in the Arizona@Work program recently concluded six weeks of work on the outdoor painting that is divided in panels, each of which interprets a different aspect of the city.

