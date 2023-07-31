SOMERTON – Somerton’s history, its economy, culture and one of its geographic icons – its water tower – are among the images depicted in a new mural painted in Council Avenue Park by teens enrolled in a summer jobs program,
Under the supervision of artist Mily Verdugo, the teens in the Arizona@Work program recently concluded six weeks of work on the outdoor painting that is divided in panels, each of which interprets a different aspect of the city.
“The work the youths did surprised me,” Verdugo admitted. “We had thought it was going to be something less complicated, but it was a challenge to paint it in these days of intense heat. But I was really pleased with it and so were the people who passed by, because they told us we were doing good work.”
The effort brought together five teenagers enrolled in summer youth program of Arizona@Work, a statewide network that helps employers and job seekers find one another.
Tiffany Cardenas, a 15-year-old Somerton resident who was not part of the program but who helped as a volunteer, said she was pleased with how the mural turned out.
“I am happy, I really liked helping to do it because it’s going to be there for a long time,” the Kofa High student said. “For me the mural tells the history of Somerton. I am pleased with how it turned out, and in the future I’m going to feel very proud to look at and have had this great opportunity that not everyone has.”
Participating in the project were Arizona@Work teens Itzael Bueno and Luis Acosta, both residents of Somerton, and Yuma residents Cruz Pavon, Yael Mosqueda and Víctor Tapia.
Located on east side of the park, next to the road for which the park is named, the mural is split up into panels, which alternately depict agriculture, the city’s more-than-100-year-old water tower, Somerton’s close ties to the Cocopah Tribe, a soccer player, the mascot of newly built Somerton High School and two of the city’s most popular celebrations – the Somerton Tamale Festival and the Fourth of July event. A fishing scene, the city’s seal and the year of its founding also appear on panels of the mural.
The kids began work on the mural in June after getting approval from the Somerton City Council to create the work in the city-owned park.
“I think that this mural is complete and represents the community very well,” Verdugo said. “Some elements changed from what we presented to the city council. But basically it’s the same concept.
“I lived in Somerton for many years,” Verdugo added. “I know the community and what the people like, and I believe the mural represents that well.”