SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – If you plan to drive down to El Golfo de San Clara for the Easter holiday, you might want to make sure you’re not running a high temperature.
Health workers will staff a checkpoint at the entrance to El Golfo to take the temperatures of visitors and check for other signs of infection of COVID-19, San Luis Rio Colorado officials announced.
If your temperature is normal, you can proceed into town and on to the beach. If not, you may be stopped until you go get tested for coronavirus and return with negative test results.
Officials say they want to prevent a new surge of the virus as a result of a holiday celebration that traditionally brings together tens of thousands of visitors on the beach of El Golfo.
Enrique Clausen, Sonora’s health minister, previously recommended that visitors be allowed into El Golfo only after presenting negative results of tests administered within the previous 72 hours.
The city of San Luis Rio Colorado, which has jurisdiction over El Golfo and has the final say in the matter, agreed with seaside community’s merchants that a measure less stringent than recommended by Clausen could be applied.
El Golfo has come to depend more heavily on tourism with the decline of its traditional economic mainstain, commercial fishing in the Sea of Cortes. Easter Week celebration is one of its biggest moneymakers.
This year’s celebration takes place Sunday through April 4.
After watching infection and hospitalization rates across Sonora drop over the previous month, Clausen said this week the state had seen a more recent jump from 17% to 29% in percentage of positivity in coronavirus tests and an increase in the percentage of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, from 11 to 17%.
“The epidemiological rates are beginning to put us on alert,” he said in a video posted to the health ministry’s Facebook page. “They are increasing too rapidly, and if that continues, we will get Easter Week off to a bad start.”
For the week of March 14 to 21, Sonora recorded 611 new cases, bringing to 68,879 the number tallied in the state since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 cases in the state are widely believed to be undercounted, since Mexico does not make use of testing as widely as the United States.
Since the start of the pandemic, Sonora has recorded 5,939 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
San Luis Rio Colorado has recorded 3,306 cases and 482 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Neighboring Baja California has recorded 45,999 cases and 7,720 deaths.