Javier Almeida will have an extra reason to celebrate this Thanksgiving.
And the nation can be thankful for him and other men and women like him defending us.
Almeida, 20, is slated to graduate from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp on Wednesday, having completed all training requirements, the last of which is the grueling Crucible, an exercise that tests a recruit's physical, mental and moral fortitude.
Javier's mother, Erika Luera, said the Crucible concluded at Camp Pendleton at the same time as another important occasion, the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps.
Luera is looking forward to spending time with son following his graduation.
"The next day of Thanksgiving will have another, very emotional meeting, because apart from writins letter, we have only spoken (on the telephone) for five minutes."
Luera said her son has wanted to have a military career since fifth grade, when he took part in the Yuma Young Marines program.
"Soon Javier will go from being a Marine recruit to a Devil Dog, as they call themselves," Luera said. "This path has been like a carousel of emotions for everyone, but it has been worth it."
