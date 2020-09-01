A longtime Yuma landmark has permanently closed its doors after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Camel Farm, a petting zoo south of Yuma, has agreed to the revocation of its exhibitor’s license and can never be licensed again as a part of the settlement.
The family-run petting zoo also faces a $126,000 penalty for nearly 50 alleged violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, including for failing to provide numerous sick or injured animals with adequate or any veterinary care, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an American animal rights organization, which made the announcement on Friday.
The fine will be vacated after two years if there are no further violations.
“The settlement is not an admission of guilt,” Terrill Standley al-Saihati, owner of The Camel Farm, said in a statement. “We had no choice but to accept the settlement because we couldn’t afford legal representation, and we were told if we didn’t accept the settlement, we would risk much harsher consequences. We couldn’t take that risk.”
The revocation came after sustained complaints from PETA. In 2019, a USDA inspection report said 83 animals were investigated, including 38 goats, 21 sheep, nine dromedary camels, two water buffalo, two coatis, one zebra, one zebu and three fallow deer.
The Camel Farm’s menagerie also includes birds and reptiles. It does take in animals in need of homes, when there is room.
According to PETA, one coatimundi, Shyla, had an eye that was swollen, protruding from the socket and leaking fluid. “But instead of contacting a veterinarian as her condition deteriorated, The Camel Farm’s manager attempted an unapproved procedure that involved trying to ‘pop’ the eye with a needle and his fingers, which caused Shyla additional suffering and worsened her condition. She was eventually euthanized,” PETA stated.
The USDA also cited The Camel Farm for failing to provide a lame goat named Thor with proper veterinary care seven times, and an ibex named Pixie was found dead two weeks after a veterinarian recommended that she be euthanized, according to PETA.
“We denied all of the allegations made by the USDA, but because we don’t have the resources to hire an attorney and try to fight, we asked to settle,” al-Saihati said.
The license revocation follows a 2017 PETA lawsuit challenging the USDA’s automatic renewal of AWA licenses, including The Camel Farm’s. PETA urged the agency not to renew the facility’s license in 2018 and 2019, but the petting zoo remained in business until now.
“I’m actually afraid to try to say too much more for fear of retaliation,” al-Saihati said. “PETA has constantly misrepresented and attacked small businesses like ours, with the goal of destroying them.”
She pointed out that although the settlement was only reached Friday, “PETA has obviously been closely involved and rushed to publish their take in the worst possible light. We are not the first to have been placed in this position nor will we be the last. Small businesses like ours across the country have had the same thing happen over the past few years. This is typical of how PETA operates to move their agenda forward.”
Al-Saihati said The Camel Farm “watched helplessly over the years as USDA inspectors constructed a false portrait of the farm that was seized on and utilized by PETA.” She noted that each time her family tried to push back, “the attacks and rhetoric increased until we remained silent in fear.”
She said their relationship with the USDA had improved in the last two to three years, “and we had thought that the worst was behind us.” But then, she added, “we were blindsided by a complaint that came less than a month ago, alleging violations from as far back as 5 years ago. We were under very short time limitations to respond and then to accept the conditions.”
The Camel Farm statement also stated: “No animal in our care has ever been denied necessary veterinary care. The veterinarians who have worked with us over the years are fantastic and have done all they could to provide the best possible care to the animals, but their efforts have not been recognized by USDA inspectors, and they have even been accused of being unqualified to provide animal care by certain inspectors. We love and respect our local vets, and all they’ve done to support us over the years.
“For the past 20 years we’ve tried to provide a fun, affordable place for families to be able to go and interact with animals. We’re grateful to all those who’ve given us their support over the years. We know that they know the truth. However, we won’t be making any effort to reopen the farm. The constant attacks, anxiety, stress, etc., have taken their toll.”
“PETA hopes every one of the remaining animals will be transferred to reputable facilities where they’ll finally receive the care they need,” PETA spokesperson Debbie Metzler said.
Al-Saihati told the Yuma Sun that she still doesn’t know what will happen to the animals. “We’re still in the decision making process. Probably most will be sold since with no income; we won’t be able to support them. We’re waiting on answers from USDA before making any decisions,” she explained.
“We need answers on whether we can sell certain ones without a license. Assuming they will give us the opportunity, but I need them to commit to that in writing. We should be able to keep animals in a private collection without a license as long as we’re not open to the public, but I also need them to clarify that in writing. Once we have more information we’ll be able to decide on whether we sell all, or sell some and keep some,” she added.
Al-Saihati said that her family is “sad” to have to close the petting zoo, which is beloved by many local and visiting families. “We know it was loved by the community, and this community has been so supportive of us. We really appreciate it.”