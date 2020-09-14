Had the United States understood China, we could have avoided a fight with Japan in World War II, and we could have avoided the Korean and the Vietnam wars.
That’s the premise of a book I just read, “The China Mirage,” by James Bradley.
Bradley writes that U.S. leaders in the first half of the 20th century knew little about China’s history, culture and people, and that our policies, motivated partly by the myth China could be Americanized, led over the long term to what the author calls a disaster in Asia – three wars in three decades on that continent.
No doubt the conclusion reached by Bradley, perhaps better known for another book, “Flags of Our Fathers,” could provoke ongoing debate by informed people on all sides of the issue.
But it prompts a question about how much we really now understand about an ascendant power, and how we will manage relations with it in the context of such issues as the trade war, Taiwan and the coronavirus.