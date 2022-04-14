SAN LUIS, Ariz. – What most of us in the United States know as “Grease” will be staged her later this month as “Vaselina,” a musical that will benefit a support group for cancer patients in Yuma County.
“Grease,” a 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, and its stage version is known in Mexico and other Latin America as “Vaselina” because the English name has a different connotation when translated literally into Spanish.
Tramoya, an experimental teen theatrical group from San Luis Rio Colorado, will stage “Vaselina,” or “Vaseline,” on April 29 in a 6:30 p.m. performance at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St. in San Luis, Ariz.
Members of Tramoya has been rehearsing and preparing since last year for the performance, which has been postponed until this month owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“’Vaselina’ is set in the 1950s and is a classic love story where two people meet and transport us back to the era when all was sweet and innocent,” said Enrique Carballido, producer and director of the production. “But within that innocence, there is a villain that makes life impossible for that summer love impossible.”
Proceeds from tickets sales will go to benefit the Yuma County Hispanic Support Group for People with Cancer.
“We are very happy that they have asked us to be part of this noble cause,” he added. “We have to have empathy and be in brotherhood with the people who are being treated for cancer.”
He added: “The production brings together the whole family, its humor is clean, and ultimately the message of the production is one of unity, of empathy, of carrying on in the face of difficulties and accepting everyone’s personality, because we are all different.”
Tickets for the “Vaselina” production are $10 and can be purchased by calling (928) 259-1120.
Maria Esparza, the coordinator of the support group, said the money raised will go to pay for activities the group offers cancer patients, such as seminars, monthly meeting and a field trip.