MUSICOS 3 (copy) (copy)

Seen here are current and former members of Chicos del 512, a Yuma-area tribute band involved in an accident in New Mexico last month on the way to a performance.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The lead vocalist of a Yuma-area tribute band involved in an accident that claimed the lives of four musicians last month says she is on the mend and grateful for the community support she and the other survivors have received.

Keila Martinez, singer for Chicos del 512, suffered a broken tibia in the Nov. 18 accident that claimed the lives of fellow band members Ricardo Madrid, Ruben Hernandez and Andres Sandoval, and guest artist Leo Neblina.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you