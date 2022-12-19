SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The lead vocalist of a Yuma-area tribute band involved in an accident that claimed the lives of four musicians last month says she is on the mend and grateful for the community support she and the other survivors have received.
Keila Martinez, singer for Chicos del 512, suffered a broken tibia in the Nov. 18 accident that claimed the lives of fellow band members Ricardo Madrid, Ruben Hernandez and Andres Sandoval, and guest artist Leo Neblina.
The accident occurred in the northeastern corner of New Mexico before dawn on Nov. 18 while the musicians were on their way to Dodge City, Kan., that night.
New Mexico State Police said the Ford E-450 van was pulling a trailer north on Interstate 25 when it left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its side in the southbound lanes of the highway. A pickup traveling south on Interstate 25 struck the van.
Besides Martinez, those injured were Joel Gonzalez and Mario Hernandez.
Chicos del 512, made up of members from San Luis, Ariz., Somerton and Yuma, is a tribute band for the late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla. The musicians were slated to appear on stage at United Wireless Arena on Nov. 18 in performances of tribute not only to Quintanilla but to Maná, a famous Mexican rock band.
“For me, more than fellow band members, they were friends. We spent a lot of time together in our tours and rehearsals. They had great passion for music. They died doing what they loved most, going on tour and bringing our music to different places.”
Martinez said the accident occurred just as the group had reached the height of its success.
“I’ve been with the group hardly two years, but I had been with them in (performances) in Texas, Colorado, New York and other places, and then this happened. Now I’m just starting to get over the shock.”
Martinez underwent surgery for her injury in a hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., on Nov. 19. Gonzalez, the driver of the van, was released later from a hospital in Albuquerque and has since returned to the Yuma area.
Martinez said icy conditions caused the van to slide on the highway and turn over.
“It was very hard, all I heard was Joel screaming. He had been driving. I don’t know how I left the van, but I saw when the other vehicle stuck the van as it was turned over on the highway.”
Martinez said she and the other survivors are thankful to the Yuma area residents for expressions of support and for contributions made to the GoFundMe account to help cover the accident victims’ expenses.