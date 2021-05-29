SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO – Three people are in custody here in connection with shootings at two illegal gambling casinos this week that left two people dead, police said.
City police said gunmenn carried out simultaneous “armed attacks” Wednesday against the casinos located on the city’s south side, one at Calle 26 and Avenida Mexico and Calle 22 and Avenida Sonora.
Initial reports Wednesday indicated five people were wounded in the attacks, but police confirmed later that night that one of the victims had died. On Friday, police said a second person had died.
Names of the dead were not immediately released and condition reports for the others wounded in the incidents were not available.
Police also said Friday three people had been arrested and three .223-caliber rifles had been seized in connection with the attacks.
Police described the casinos as clandestine, and some neighbors said on social media that they had been operating for some time. In Mexico, casinos and betting houses can operate with the approval and under the regulation of the federal Interior Ministry.
State police on Friday were continuing investigations into the shootings but provided no motives for the attacks.
Arrested in connection with thes attacks were two San Luis Rio Colorado residents identified only as Dagoberto N, 43 years old, and Vicente N, 62, and a Baja California resident, Salvador N, 37. Police in Mexico typically do not disclose the last names of suspects pending conviction.
Seized along with the AR-15-style rifles believed used in the attacks were high-capacity magazines, including two drum magazines, and communications equipment.
Meanwhile in a separate case Friday, police in San Luis Rio Colorado were investigating the dismemberment of a human body. A human head was found that day in a plastic bag next to the municipal cemetery on the city’s northeast side.
Police were investigating to determine if head had been part of a body found decapitated in a residential area on the southwest side of the city.