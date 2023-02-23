POLICIACA (copy)

This car came under fire in a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of three of its occupants on Tuesday in San Luis Rio Colorado.

 Courtesy PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A wave of homicides that has surged here this month after a respite continued Tuesday with the slayings of three men police said were involved in the clandestine gambling casino industry here.

The three were traveling together in a sedan near Quintana Roo and Second Street about 11 a.m. when they were fire upon by one or more shooters in another car, municipal police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you