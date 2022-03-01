SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The past week was a bloody one in this city, with three people murdered and three people wounded in separate incidents.
Two men were killed Saturday in a shootout at a business, while a youth was murdered after being abducted on Tuesday.
City police said one man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting incident Saturday afternoon that occurred inside a store at the Plaza La Herradura, at Avenida Quintana Roo and Calle 26. Also seized in connection with the incident was an armored vehicles.
One man was killed at the scene and another man died later in a hospital from wounds suffered in the shooting. One other man and two women who were wounded in the same incident. Local media said the women were employed in the business where the shooting took place.
A youth later identified as Javier Cuevas was founded murdered at a site outside the city after being abducted Tuesday by men traveling in two vehicles at Avenida Somerton and Calle 17, police said.
Cuevas was fleeing a vehicle from the two vehicles before the abductors caught up with him, police said. The youth was recorded being forced from the automobile into another vehicle in a video recorded by witnesses and shared on social media. No other details were immediately available.
The incidents came less than a month after Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo pledged to assign 120 additional national guard soldiers to the city to help stem violence largely attributed to narcotics trafficking and organized crime.