SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Three men were killed Saturday in a gun battle here, bringing to seven the number of homicides recorded in the city in less than a week.
Municipal police said the shootout that occurred around noon in the farming community of Luis B. Sanchez, on the outskirts of San Luis Rio Colorado, involved rival criminal groups operating in the area and neighboring Baja California.
Besides the three men killed, six others were wounded, police said.
Four people were in custody in connection with the shootout, all of whom had suffered wounds, police said.
Two houses and 11 vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said, adding that two of the vehicles were armored.
Municipal and state police, Mexican soldiers and national guardsmen secured the area while the Sonora state attorney general’s office investigated the shootout.
As of Saturday afternoon, police had not made public the names of the slain, the wounded or those arrested.
The gun battle followed the slayings on Tuesday of three people in separate incidents. Police have not said whether those killings were related to events Saturday.
In the afternoon Tuesday, police answered a report of a man being fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle parked outside a convenience store on the southeast side of San Luis Rio Colorado.
Police did not release the victim’s name or age, but said he had been the target of a previous armed attack and that he had a criminal record for possession of illegal weapons and drugs.
As they investigated that killing, police received a report of two other men being gunned down in a neighborhood on the southwest corner of the city.
One of the two unidentified slaying victims was about 30 and was found in the driver’s seat of a Toyota RAV 4, while the other, about 25, was found in passenger’s seat. Police also found spent cartridge cases of various calibers at the seats.
Found inside the SUV were two assault rifles, one an AK-47 and the other an AR-15, plus a handgun, ammunition for the weapons, tactical equipment and tire spikes.
No suspects were in custody in connection with the Tuesday homicides.
Also Tuesday afternoon, police found the body of a woman in a canal on the west side of the city. The unidentified victim’s hands and feet were bound, police said.
Police provided no information about the woman’s death, which is being investigated as a homicide.