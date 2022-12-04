SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Three men were killed Saturday in a gun battle here, bringing to seven the number of homicides recorded in the city in less than a week.

Municipal police said the shootout that occurred around noon in the farming community of Luis B. Sanchez, on the outskirts of San Luis Rio Colorado, involved rival criminal groups operating in the area and neighboring Baja California.

