SOMERTON – Three new officers recently joined the ranks of the Somerton Police Department.
Dani Mena, Roberto Pompa and Jesus Solis were sworn in as police officers in a ceremony earlier this month after graduating in March from the Arizona Western College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy.
They are currently shadowing seasoned officers on patrol in a final three-month training period with the Somerton department.
Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez said the department has a complement of 15 patrol officers, but periodically loses officers to other law enforcement agencies that can afford to offer higher pay and better benefits.
Somerton recently gave its police officers a raise to match the pay offered by the San Luis Police Department, Juarez said.
On the other hand, pay raises and aggressive recruiting has enabled the department to fill all eight of its slots for dispatchers and communications officers for the first time in 11 years.
Juarez praised the city council for allocating money for additional positions in the police department and to make salaries more competitive.
“They see the needs that we have in providing security for the community,” she said.
The proximity of AWC’s academy and the Somerton Police Department’s Explorers Program have also been instrumental in allowing the department recruit and train future officers, Juarez added.