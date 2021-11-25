San Luis R.C., Son.- Three people were slain and one other was reported kidnapped in this border city on Tuesday.
The slayings brought to 13 the number of murders in San Luis Rio Colorado just in November. One of the three slain on Tuesday and three of the 13 killed this month were ex-police officers.
A man identified only as Alexis N. was kidnapped from a workshop located on Avenida Kino between Calles 21 and 22. Police do not routinely identify crime victims or suspects.
Municipal police said the several subjects got out of an automobile and forced him into the vehicle and drove off.
Municipal and state police and the National Guard launched a search that, as of Wednesday, turned up no clues in the abduction.
Marcos Salcido Zamora was fatally shot at the intersection of Calle 17 and Avenida Quintana Roo, on the city’s south side. Municipal police confirmed that Salcido Zamora has been a member of the
department, and said he was driving a white Audi vehicle that was struck multiple times by shots fired from a nearby vehicle.
Former police officers previously slain this month were Oscar Mendoza Brizuela and Jose Maria Zepeda. Salcido Zamora’s brother, Daniel, was murdered earlier this year.
Police and city officials offered no comment on the slayings of the ex-officers nor on a surge in murders around San Luis Rio Colorado, which as of this month numbered 117.
Also Tuesday, police responding to a report of a double homicide found a man at Avenida Mexico B and Calle Matamoros, found a man and woman dead inside a sedan at that location. Police said t
the victims were between the ages of 30 and 40 and were found inside a car that had been struck multiple times.
No arrests had been made in connection with any of the slayings.