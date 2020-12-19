SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – New and used children’s toys are being collected for needy children in this border city across from Yuma County.
The city chapter of Integrated Family Development, a social service organization known by its Spanish acronym DIF, is heading up the toy drive, dubbed Jueguetón 2020, which continues through Jan. 6.
The toys will be handed out as holiday gifts to need children in impoverished neighborhoods in San Luis, El Golfo de Santa Clara and other rural communities on the border city’s outskirts.
Toys can be dropped off Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at a collection site next to the city’s port of entry, at Calle Primera and Avenida Carlos G. Calles, or at the DIF headquarters, located at Calle 32 and Avenida Lazaro Cardenas.
“This is the biggest campaign of the year done by DIF, during the month of giving and receiving love and, above all, sharing a little of so much we have with those who are in need,” said Yolanda Orozco, head of DIF in San Luis Rio Colorado. “I’m calling on our neighbors in San Luis, Yuma and Somerton and the general public to take part.”
As part of measures to contain COVID-19, toys collected in the annual toy drive will not be distributed at a large celebration, as in years past, but rather in visits by DIF staff to individual homes.
For more information about the toy drive, people can call 011-52-653-4-1430 or 011-52-653-4-0926.