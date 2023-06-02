SEGURIDAD SLRC (copy)

San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas greets a soldier at one of the traffic checkpoints set up on roads leading to San Luis Rio Colorado following a surge in homicides.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO – Police and soldiers have set up traffic stops at roads leading into and out of this city this week in response to a new surge of violence in San Luis Rio Colorado.

The checkpoints were announced by Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas as statistics from the Sonora Stante Public Safety Ministry showed the number homicides in the city had reached 71 in the first five months of the year, higher than during the corresponding periods of previous two years.

