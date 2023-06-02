SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO – Police and soldiers have set up traffic stops at roads leading into and out of this city this week in response to a new surge of violence in San Luis Rio Colorado.
The checkpoints were announced by Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas as statistics from the Sonora Stante Public Safety Ministry showed the number homicides in the city had reached 71 in the first five months of the year, higher than during the corresponding periods of previous two years.
The bloodshed is widely attributed to fighting among rival drug cartels, and police and soldiers are stopping suspicious vehicles in efforts to keep out criminal groups coming from other areas.
“We have a new strategy,” Gonzalez Yescas said in a recent news conference. “We want to shield San Luis Rio Colorado.”
He said city police have been assigned to a checkpoint on the Colorado River bridge on Highway 2 linking the city with neighboring Baja California.
Other checkpoints have been set up on the road from Colonia Nuevo Leon on the southwest corner of San Luis and on a road between San Luis Rio Colorado and El Golfo de Santa Clara. Army and national guard soldiers are helping operate the latter checkpoint.
San Luis Rio Colorado, next to Yuma County, recorded 16 homicides in May, after tallying 13 in April and 20 in March, according to statistics from the state police agency.
In one recent incident, the bodies of three men were found along the banks of the Colorado River, just south of the international boundary. The victims, whose bodies showed signs of torture and mutilation, were residents of San Luis Rio Colorado and the neighboring Mexicali Valley.
The following day three people were killed in separate shootings, and a motorcyclist was killed when he was struck by a vehicle fleeing a gun battle, police said.
San Luis Rio Colorado has the second-highest homicide rate in Sonora this year, though it is far behind Ciudad Obregon/Cajeme, which has so far tallied 219 for 2023.