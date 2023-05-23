SAN LUIS, Ariz. – An electric transformer box that normally would not get a second glance from passers-by has become becoming an art canvas.
Aa group of youths under the supervision of Campesinos Sin Fronteras are turning the boxes and other surfaces around San Luis into murals in a program dubbed “Beautifying Our City.”
An Arizona Public Service transformer box located at Cesar Chavez Cultural Center on Main Street was the first to be painted in “Beautifying Our City,” the name given the project overseen by Campesinos, a community service organization in San Luis and Somerton.
Marlene Roman, youth supplemental services coordinator for Campesinos, said mental health and behavioral health care will be the theme in each of the murales. Next to be adorned with a mural are the exterior walls of public restrooms at the city’s Joe Orduño Park.
“With these mural we are utilizing art to begin the conversation among youths and care providers with respect to mental health,” Roman said, adding that telephone help lines that relate the messages of the art are included within the murals. The first mural done in the project includes the number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233.
APS approved the use of its transformer boxes for mural painting in San Luis and one other Arizona city, and Campesinos is using money from its Thrive youth program to pay for the art project.
Laura Torres, programs director for Campesinos, said the goal of the project, apart from spreading the word about mental health, is to add beauty to the city while giving young people an opportunity to express themselves.
Roman said Campesinos hopes yet another benefit of the murals will be combating graffiti in the city.
She added that Campesinos is in talks to extend the mural project to Somerton.
Roman said Campesinos will welcome youths throughout the community who want to take part in painting the mural at Joe Orduno Park, beginning at 7 p.m. on May 20. Those interested can call Campesions at 928-627-5995 or 928-627-1060.