The city of Yuma’s annual celebration of area artists will be a virtual event this year.
In previous years, the Tribute of the Muses and Helios honors were presented at the Historic Yuma Theatre in ceremonies attended by the public. But as part of measures to contain COVID-19, this year’s event will be presented in an online webcast beginning at 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.
The awards presentation will be preceded by a “Drive Through Red Carpet” event staged in the parking lot behind the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St., from 6 to 7 p.m.
“The ceremony will be broadcast online for home viewing, but we’re still inviting everyone to get dressed up for our Drive Through Red Carpet. We’re decking out the parking lot and inviting you to drive up to the back of the Art Center, by our beloved MOMO mural, hop out and take a picture, pick up a Gala-At-Home kit and then head home for a watch party,” said Lindsay Benacka, arts and culture program manager for the city.
Gala At Home kits are $60 for two people or $100 for four people, with catering from River City Grill and treats from A Pop Above. Kits will include choice of entrée and beverage, Caesar salad, French baguette, assorted treats, circus-themed party supplies, and commemorative Tribute of the Muses memorabilia.
Tickets for the kits can be purchased online through the Art Center’s section of the City website, or www.yumaartcenter.com, or by phone at 928-373-5202. All proceeds from kit sales benefit programs at the Yuma Art Center.
The Tribute of the Muses Award honors someone who has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts. Past recipients have included artists, performing arts, arts educators, arts advocates and patrons. The Helios award goes to the top newcomer in the arts community.
This year’s nominees for the awards are expected to be announced later this month.
The annual arts auction that accompanies the arts awards presenations will also take place under a different format, as part of measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.
People wishing to bid on art should make reservations to visit the art center’s galleries to see and bid on artwork.
The auction has opened and runs through mid-October. Pieces up for bids can also be viewed on the Art Center Facebook page.
“This is our biggest auction to date, with nearly 100 works of art donated by local and regional artists up for grabs,” Benacka said.
Webcast details for the award ceremony will be announced closer to the event date. “Event details are still in the works, but rest assured we’ll still be celebrating,” Benacka said.