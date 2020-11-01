President Trump’s son fired up Republicans during a Sunday evening rally held at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. Donald Trump Jr. addressed about 500 individuals, most without masks or social distancing but with plenty of “Make America Great Again” signs and chants of “four more years.”
A handful of Yuma residents and candidates spoke before Trump Jr. took the stage. Pastor Stephen Bloomfield of Champion Church kicked off the event with a prayer, and Yuma County Republican Russ Jones led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Speakers included Arizona Rep. Tim Dunn, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally. Most of the speakers urged attendees to vote “Republican straight down the line” on Tuesday. Gosar acknowledged that they were “preaching to the choir,” but he urged attendees to spread the word among their friends.
McSally introduced Trump Jr., who spent most of his speech criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, the media and “Big Tech.” He solicited the occasional laugh at his father’s expense by pronouncing “China” and “huge” like his father. “Yuge, with a capital Y,” he joked.
He thanked the Border Patrol officers in attendance for risking their lives to defend their country.
He asked Yumans and Arizonans to continue supporting his father in order to keep the “gains” achieved during his first term. Some of the “gains” he touched included a “strong” economy, gun rights, a strong military and an end of U.S. participation in Middle Eastern wars.
“We are here to preserve those rights,” he said. “Once you lose so much power, you never get it back.”
He ended with the rally cry: “Let’s make this happen, OK? All of you, each and everyone of you. Get out there and let’s win this thing. Thank you, Yuma!”
Before the rally and during intermission, the Yuma Sun spoke with some participants about how they felt about Trump Jr.’s visit. “We’re excited to have Donald Trump Jr. accompanying us tonight,” said Jonathan Lines, Yuma businessman and former Arizona GOP chair. “We’re excited to hear from him and to have Martha McSally and Congressman Paul Gosar. We are grateful they have taken notice of Yuma. The president has been here three times, now his son is coming back, and Yuma is on the map.”
“I think it’s great that we have this visit by Don Jr. and Sen. McSally, and it’s about the importance of voting and getting out and making your voice heard,” Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said. “The focus on Yuma this election cycle has been great, because Yumans’ voices matter and that’s what this emphasizes to me. This is just from the Republican point of view, but everyone needs to get out and vote this Nov. 3.”
Yuma resident Jason Gunion said he never followed politics until Trump. He liked that he wasn’t a career politician and that the businessman based his policies on “common sense.” “Common sense is to me worth a lot. He’s looking after Americans first,” Gunion said.