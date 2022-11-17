If you need a reminder of the possibilities of human connectivity, the taco may be as apt an example as anything.
Its foundation is the tortilla, a staple of Mexican cuisine that, in turn, owes its existence to corn cultivated as far back as thousands of years ago in central Mexico. But today the taco is not all Mexican.
It has undergone culinary transformation now that other cultures have stuffed within folded tortillas ingredients unheard of by Mexico’s ancient indigenous people – fillings like beef skirt, shredded beef, ground beef, chicken, fish, shrimp, lettuce, onions, cheese, guacamole.
Gregory McNamee has seen tofu tacos served up in Los Angeles. He’s even seen grasshopper tacos.
“You’ve got ingredientes from every continent except Antarctica,” says McNamee, a Tucson writer and author of “Tortillas, Tiswin, and T-Bones: A Food History of the Southwest.”
And the taco, what McNamee calls “the Southwesternization of the American palate, is found not just in this country but around the globe. Baltimore hosts a taco festival, and tacos are found on the menu in Mexican food restaurants in Paris.
“It’s so integrated that people assume they’ve been eaten forever,” he says.
McNamee will discuss the taco, its history, evolution and the adaptations it’s undergone on Saturday as a speaker at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
His talk, titled “Arizona Speaks: Deconstructing the Taco,” is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and is free an open to the public.
McNamee is the author of 40 books and thousands of articles, many devoted to Southwestern themes ranging from the Gila River to archaeological sites in the region to the snake as an element of folklore and literature.
In focusing on the taco as a subject for his writings and Saturday’s presentation, “what I wanted to do was find a vehicle for talking about the importance of cultural, ethnic and social interaction,” he says.
“Life is so much richer when you (find that interaction), and one of the key examples in the taco – fully loaded.”
The tortilla, a Mexican invention, is believed to have served in the beginning as a ration for those taking part in the military campaigns in ancient Mexico, McNamee says.
“You can fold them up, you can put them in a pack or whatever ... and they stay fresh for some time.”
At some point, animal proteins or other ingredients began to be packed within the the fold of a tortilla. McNamee sees an analogy between the taco and the sandwich.
“It’s very nearly universal that any culture that eats bread is going to find something to place inside it. The taco is our region’s representation of that.”
Common only in Mexico until about a century ago, the taco’s popularity in the United States spread thanks in part to the growth of the fast food industry, he says.
Apart from his scheduled talk on Saturday, McNamee covers the origins and evolution of the taco, and more generally Southwestern cuisine, in “Tortillas, Tiswin, and T-Bones.” He is also the author of another book about culinary evolution, “Moveable Feasts: The History, Science, and Lore of Food.”
His literary work on the subject of food, he jokes, is the result of not only wide reading in the field but “extensive field research.”
McNamee moved to Arizona in 1975 to attend the University of Arizona, where he has since taught and previously worked as editor-in-chief of the UofA Press. More than three decades ago, he embarked on a freelance writing and editing career.
McNamee has spent time in China, Italy and southern Mexico, but, he says, he always returns to the desert as his home.
He spoke to a large crowd at the Wellton Library several years ago, but his appearance Saturday will be his first at a Yuma County library branch since the start of the pandemic.
He hopes his talk will leave his audience with not only a greater appreciation of the taco but of the contributions different cultures make to universal gastronomy. Without those contributions, “the food we eat would be markedly different and markedly poorer.”
He also hopes people will have fun listening to his talk, which will be accompanied by a slide show. And, he adds, it would be nice if his presentation leads to “an explosion of taco sales in Yuma.”