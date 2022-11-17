Greg McNamee

Tucson author Gregory McNamee will speak Saturday at the Yuma Main Library on the history of the taco.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GREGORY McNAMEE.

If you need a reminder of the possibilities of human connectivity, the taco may be as apt an example as anything.

Its foundation is the tortilla, a staple of Mexican cuisine that, in turn, owes its existence to corn cultivated as far back as thousands of years ago in central Mexico. But today the taco is not all Mexican.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you