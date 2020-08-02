The primary election will take place on Tuesday, and registered voters in Yuma County can go to any of nine Vote Center locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.
Some Vote Centers have changed since the last election, due to precautions required to keep voters and election workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new locations include Yuma Catholic High School, 2100 W. 28th St.; Arizona Western College Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St. in Wellton; and Somerton Middle School, 1011 N. Somerton Ave.
Two of the sites have been designated as Mega Centers: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive and St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St. in the Yuma Foothills.
The other Vote Center locations are listed below:
• Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
• Community Christian Church – 6480 E. U.S. Highway 95, Yuma
• Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis
• San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.
Face coverings or masks and social distancing will be required on Election Day. Voter identification is required to vote; a list of acceptable forms of identification can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2sh47j3.
Voters who received an early ballot by mail but have not sent it back yet can visit one of the four mail ballot dropoff boxes throughout the county or drop it off at any Vote Center on Election Day.
Early ballots must be received by Yuma County Voter Services by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information on voting in the Aug. 4 primary election, visit https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services or call Yuma County Election Services website at 928-373-1014.