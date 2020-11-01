Yuma has two propositions related to the city charter on the Nov. 3 ballot. Propositions 412 and 413 appear in addition to the various county, state and federal offices and propositions on the ballots to be cast by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Proposition 412 would amend the city charter to conform to state law consolidating elections to even-numbered years and to align city elections for mayor, council members and municipal judges with the state’s election cycle.
Proposition 413 would amend the city charter to align the deadline for the submission of primary election nomination petitions with state elections law.
To read the publicity pamphlet and actual ballot language for these propositions, find the publicity pamphlet document on the City’s Clerk’s page of the City of Yuma website, www.yumaaz.gov.
RETURN EARLY BALLOTS BY HAND
The city joins with Yuma County in asking residents to promptly return outstanding early ballots. These ballots take longer to process, and receiving a large number of them on Election Day can slow down the release of results.
Early ballots can be mailed back to the Recorder’s Office, 197 S. Main St., dropped off at that office during working hours or deposited in a drop box located outside the office or at designated drop-off boxes at area branches of the Yuma County Library District, with the exception of the Heritage Branch downtown.
Early ballots can also be dropped off at any of the county’s vote centers on election day itself. They must be deposited by 7 p.m. Tuesday to count.
VOTE IN PERSON ON TUESDAY
On Election Day, registered voters who have not voted via early ballot are encouraged to cast their votes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at any of the 11 vote centers throughout Yuma County. These vote centers are open on Election Day only.
When voting at the polls, remember to bring a valid Arizona driver’s license or other forms of acceptable identification.
Registered voters can go to any vote centers located at the following sites:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
- Yuma Catholic High School, 2100 W. 28th St.
- Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
- Community Christian Church, 6480 E. Highway 95.
- Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St.
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 111545 E. 40th St.
- AWC Learning Center, 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton.
- Somerton Library, 240 Canal Street, Somerton.
- Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis.
- San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave., San Luis.
For an online list of vote centers and drop box locations, visit the voter information page of the Yuma County website: www.yumacountyaz.gov
For more information or questions, call Yuma County Election Services at 928-373-1014.