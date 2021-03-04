SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Two men were slain in a shooting on this city’s southwest side Tuesday night, bringing to three the number of homicides in San Luis Rio Colorado since the start of the week.
Two other people were wounded in the incident in an area along Avenida Reforma Agraria, between 25th and 26th streets, municipal police said.
Responding to a 911 emergency call, police initially found one victim dead and another wounded at the scene. One of the two was found in a GMC Yukon while the other was found on the ground outside the vehicle.
City police officers, asisted by state police officers and the Mexican national guard, later found one other slain and one other wounded victim nearby, according to a news release provided by municipal police.
All four people are believed victims of the same shooting.
At least one of the two wounded people was hospitalized, city police said.
Few other details, including names of those slain, were provided.
The slayings came a day after the owner of auto repair shop fatally shot a man witnesses said was wielding a machete. That confrontation, on Avenida Colima, stemmed dispute between the two, police said.
State police have assumed further investigations of both cases.