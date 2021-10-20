SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Two men were slain Tuesday in separate shooting three hours apart, city police said.
A man identified by police only as Miguel Angel N., 50, was fatally shot at a business on Avenida Obregon and Calle 50, on the city’s east side and near the international boundary.
Witnesses said the victim was shot by several individuals who had arrived in a Chevrolet Impala. The attackers then fled, later abandoning the vehicle at a nearby convenience store, police said.
Police said the victim had a criminal history.
Then, a 25-year-old man identified as Raul N. died at a city hospital after being shot during a confrontation at a home on Calle Cuauhtemoc, between Juarez and Hidalgo avenues.
News media said the victim was one of several people who tried to force their way into the home in what was described as a domestic violence case.
A 83-year-old man was detained in connection with the shooting.