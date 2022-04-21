SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – An investigation is under way to find multiple gunman who fatally shot two traffic police officers in this city Tuesday evening.
The two officers were traveling in a patrol car when they were gunned down shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection Calle 36 (36th Street) and Merida Avenue on the city’s southwest side, municipal police confirmed in a news release.
The victims were identified by city police as Victor Martinez Acosta, 48, and Gilberto Robles Zepeda, 42.
“As a city agency, we are supporting all investigative elements of the state prosecutor’s office,” city police said. “This double crime against public servants is not only a crime against the families of the two police officers but also against the entire department and, beyond that, against the entire society.”
The slayings come amid an uptick in homicides in the first quarter of this year in the border city next to San Luis, Ariz. The killings, which exceed the number of murders recorded in the city in the same period of both 2020 and 2021, have been attributed largely to drug trafficking and organized crime.
San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescuas pledged the city’s support in finding the killers.
“This afternoon two of the officers of the municipal police officer, assigned to the traffic police department, were murdered,” the mayor said. “They died in the line of duty. We are in solidarity with their families, to whom we will provide all support, in all ways. We continue supporting a coordination among all public safety agencies to promptly bring about social peace and tranquility in San Luis Rio Colorado.”
The Sonora prosecutor’s office said the initial investigation indicates the two officers were intercepted by three vehicles, from which several gunmen fired on the patrol vehicle. City police said the shooters were traveling in two pickups, one white and one black.
Found at the scene were a number of spent cases for .223, 7.62 X 39 and 9mm firearms.
The state prosecutor’s office said among other angles, the investigation is looking into the slain offices’ personal, family and work relationships.