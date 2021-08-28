SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Two municipal police officers were murdered Thursday night by gunmen who intercepted their police vehicle and riddled it with bullets.
City police on Friday confirmed the slayings, saying the officers, one male and one female, were gunned down as they were ending their shift shortly before midnight.
News media in San Luis Rio Colorado said the officers were traveling together when their vehicle was intercepted by at least two other automobiles at the intersection of Avenida Libertad and Calle 42, on the city’s east side. Gunman then fired on the police vehicles.
The slain officers were identified as Marin Estrada and Griselda Barraza.
No arrests had been made as of Friday in connection with the killings.
Sonora state police are investigating the attack, but San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez said in a radio broadcast Friday that all signs point to organized crime being behind the murders.
Gonzalez used the occasion of the broadcast of the Noti Ocho programs to deny what he called recurring rumors that his administration has some sort of arrangement with criminal organizations.
“I assure you that we do not have an agreement with anyone, absolutely no one, and I say will all sincerity that we are going to continue to do our work,” he said, adding the priorities of his administration are improving public safety, education and health care for residents.
The murder brought to three the number of slayings of city police officers since the start of the year. In May Officer Gerardo Villalpando was gunned down as he was concluding his shift.