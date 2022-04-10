SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Two teens were wounded Friday night in a shooting incident during which a vehicle and residence were set on fire, city police said.
The teens, ages 14 and 15, were hospitalized with wounds suffered in the incident at a home on 23rd Street between Libertad B and Vicente Guerrero avenues, police said.
The shooter or shooters also shot and set fire to a Jeep Commander and another vehicle parked in the carport at the home, police said. Flames reached the room of the home before being extinguished by firefighters.
City police did not say whether the unidentified teens were targeted in the attack or were bystanders. An updated report on their conditions was not immediately available.
State police took over the investigation of the incident. No arrests in the case were reported Saturday.
Meanwhile Friday night, an uninhabited home at 47th Street and Quintana Roo Avenue, on the city’s southeast corner, was struck by gunfire, police said.
The city in recent years has seen a surge in violent crime attributed by authorities largely to drug cartels and organized crime.