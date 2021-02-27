SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Two burned bodies were recovered in the ashes of a motorcycle repair shop destroyed in a fire that started after shots were fired into the building early Friday morning.
Municipal police said the fire is thought to have started when shots fired by an unknown gunman struck one or more gasoline tanks of motorcycles in the shop.
The repair shop located on Calle 36 (36th Street) near Avenida 16 de Septiembre was destroyed in the fire that started shortly after midnight.
One burned body initially was found, police said, and a second one was found later at the scene after the fire was extinguished.
Police on Friday had yet to identify the names or genders of the victims.
A motive for the incident remained under investigation, but police said neighbors said the building was the scene of frequent late-hours activity. Comments on the webpages of news media in San Luis Rio Colorado indicated the site was the scene of ilicit drug sales.
No arrests have been made in the case, which is under the investigation by state police.