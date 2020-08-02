The University of Arizona will help Yuma County with COVID-19 contact tracing services.
The Board of Supervisors recently approved a one-year contract that allows the university to support the county’s Public Health Services District with contact tracing.
Students and alums from the UA Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health will work virtually as contact tracers and disease investigators on behalf of Yuma County.
A staff report submitted by Health District Director Diana Gomez indicates that her department “urgently” needs these services as current resources and staff are not enough to gather the required data resulting from the current pandemic.
“Data from these services are vital to make pertinent decisions protecting the Yuma County’s public health due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the report noted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains on its website that contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious disease. In general, contact tracing involves identifying people who have an infectious disease and the people they have come in contact with and working with them to interrupt disease spread.
The process includes asking people with COVID-19 to isolate and their contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily. Isolation means keeping separate from other people, even those in the same home. Quarantine means staying at home to keep from transmitting the virus to other people.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that long delays in getting test results are making it hard to conduct proper contact tracing.
“It’s been a big issue every time it’s mentioned. Contact tracing is really important, as far as I’m concerned, in terms of trying to control, at least trying to mitigate the transmission of the virus to other people,” Reyes said.
“But it also doesn’t work very well when it’s taking 10 days, 12 days, 14 days or even more” due to lab backlogs, he added.
Reyes asked what the county can do to mitigate or reduce the time to get back results. Gomez noted that the county is working with multiple labs and the backlog is at the state level. She explained that the state has identified a “resolution” and “they’re working to expedite that process.”
Reyes said that the point they want to make is that if someone has symptoms of COVID-19, whether they’ve received test results or not, they should isolate themselves. He noted that people who take the test usually have a reason to do so, either because they have come in contact with an infected person or they have symptoms.
If they have symptoms, Reyes added, they should isolate themselves, not necessarily because they have the results and they know they’re positive, but because if they do have the virus, they can transmit it to other people.
The contract started July 1 and runs through June 30. Gomez requested the use of the “extraordinary procurement” clause to fund the project, which has a cap of $252,435.
The University of Arizona, on behalf of Yuma County, will recruit and train six contact tracers who are bilingual and bicultural from the pool of current students and alums of the public health college.
The university will also hire a regional liaison to work collaboratively on behalf of Gomez with binational stakeholders in the Arizona-Sonora border region.
The contract stipulates that the university will “ensure the quality of the services at all time for users of the services.”