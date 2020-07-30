Officials are asking residents who receive unsolicited seeds in the mail from China to return them to the Arizona Department of Agriculture Plant Division Office in Yuma.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is aware that people across the country have received unsolicited packages of seed from China in recent days, including many in Arizona.
APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and state departments of agriculture, including the Arizona Department of Agriculture, to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.
Unsolicited packages of seeds received in the mail should not be discarded. Rather, officials ask that anyone in Yuma County who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China should immediately send or drop off the package to the following location: Yuma Operations, Arizona Department of Agriculture, Plant Services Division, 1931 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 4, Yuma, AZ 85364.
For more information, call 928-341-1758.