The federal government is urging applicants for U.S. citizenship and legal residency to go online.
The website of the U.S. Department of Citizenship and Immigration Service offers a variety of tools to help visitors determine if they meet citizenship and residency requirements, to help them complete and file applications, and to check the status of applications, agency spokeswoman Maria Elena Upton said.
USCIS is promoting use of the website as a more convenient option to seeking answers in phone calls to the agency.
“These tools make it easier for applicants to meet the requirements and even will help them find out if they are eligible for permanent residency or citizenship,” she said. “There’s no reason to see this as something negative because they can’t speak to a human (on the phone). It’s all about facilitating the process for applicants.”
The website is uscis.gov. It includes a tab visitors can click to create personal accounts for use in submitting applications.