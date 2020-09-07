The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded more than $400 million in grants under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program to Arizona groups, including a Yuma program, that are working to end veteran homelessness.
The National Community Health Partners program in Pinal, La Paz and Yuma counties will receive $1.2 million. The VA will begin disbursing the funding Oct. 1.
The Yuma County staff, which includes several veterans, is dedicated to finding veterans and their families the assistance they need to receive and maintain stable housing.
The Yuma office is at 255 W. 24th St., Suite 4, and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are highly recommended. Contact the Yuma office at 928-726-6022.
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally recently announced the SSVF funding provides thousands of low-income veteran families with access to case management and other assistance to rapidly rehouse veterans who become homeless or prevent veterans from becoming homeless.
“Far too many of our veterans lack adequate housing,” McSally said. “We owe it to these heroes they have a roof over their heads. As a fellow veteran, I am grateful to see these much-needed grants go to Arizona’s community partners who are committed to ending veterans’ homelessness.”