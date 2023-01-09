VACUNAS 1 (copy)
A county health department worker prepares a shot during a recent vaccination clinic in San Luis, Ariz. Vaccinations against COVID-19, flu and other illnesses will be offered to the public again on Jan. 13 in San Luis.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Farm workers and the general public can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses at a vaccination clinic scheduled for Jan. 13 in this city.

The Comite de Bien Estar and Campesinos Sin Fronteras are partnering to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters for protection against the coronavirus to people of all ages.

