SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Farm workers and the general public can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses at a vaccination clinic scheduled for Jan. 13 in this city.
The Comite de Bien Estar and Campesinos Sin Fronteras are partnering to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters for protection against the coronavirus to people of all ages.
Also offered will be vaccines against pneumonia for people 65 and older, as well as shots for Hepatitis A to those 19 and older, for tetanus and for the flu. The flu shots will be given to anyone 6 months and older.
The event will take place from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on the 13th at the Comite de Bien Estar offices in San Luis, 706 N. Main St.
The clinic is the first of the new year for the Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis non-profit organization that previously worked with the Yuma County Health Department to organize 31 such events in 2022.
Liliana Arroyo, spokeswoman for the Comite de Bien Estar, said the hours for the Jan. 13 clinic have been scheduled early in the day to allow farm workers to get vaccinated before they go to work. The public can also get vaccinated that day.
She said the Comite plans to continue hosting vaccination events once a month for the public throughout 2023.
County health department workers will administer the vaccinations on the 13th. People who get the shots can have their blood pressure and glucose levels checked at the same time.
UNIDOS US, a nationwide non-profit organization, is providing financial support for the clinics, while the health department is providing the vaccines.
People do not need to register in advance to get vaccinated at the clinics.
For more information about the clinics, people can call the Comite de Bien Estar at 928-627-8559 or Campesinos Sin Fronteras, 928-627-5995.